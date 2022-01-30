Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78.05 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,836 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Quanta Services worth $78,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.