Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $85.69 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,095,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Performance Food Group worth $85,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

