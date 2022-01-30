Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 346.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,311 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $92,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $5,010,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

