Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.22% of Kadant worth $76,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Kadant by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kadant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $208.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

