Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 117.8% in January

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of MCN stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

