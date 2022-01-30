Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 117.8% in January

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of MCN stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
