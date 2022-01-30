Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

MMP stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

