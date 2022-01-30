Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International to a buy rating and set a C$93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.56.

Magna International stock opened at C$99.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.96. The company has a market cap of C$29.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$88.85 and a 12 month high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.010001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

