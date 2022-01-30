Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAQU remained flat at $$10.29 on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,017. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

