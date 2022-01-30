Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 11,562.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,174 shares of company stock worth $1,593,623. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

