Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

