Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

