Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVRI stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.
EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.