Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

