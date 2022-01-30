Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EDIT stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

