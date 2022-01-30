Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Sells $529,987.77 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markforged alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.