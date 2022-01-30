Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0741 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $52.77 million and $331,522.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045779 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108566 BTC.
Maro Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “
Maro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
