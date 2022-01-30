Masari (MSR) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $267,751.35 and $44.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.02 or 0.06866678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00287076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.50 or 0.00766028 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00390241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00237529 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.