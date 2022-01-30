Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 140.7% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the December 31st total of 82,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 189,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,990. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

