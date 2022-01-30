MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $152,034.27 and $411.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108766 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

