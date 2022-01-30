Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,027 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

