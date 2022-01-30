Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $578,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 48.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $6,187,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,115 shares of company stock worth $74,621,821. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

