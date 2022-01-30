Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $651,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $187.43 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

