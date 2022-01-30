Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $495.00 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

