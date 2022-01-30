Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 164 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NICE were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $244.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.28 and its 200-day moving average is $282.27.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

