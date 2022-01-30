Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 170 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $108.44 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock worth $8,186,418 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

