Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,087 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $4,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $3,304,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

IYJ opened at $105.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

