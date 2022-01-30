Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

