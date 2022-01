MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $241.34

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.34 and traded as low as $210.58. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $215.77, with a volume of 9 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

