Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.65 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

