Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 679 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 101.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 287,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,458 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in IHS Markit by 47.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,148,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

