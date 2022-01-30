Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.