Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $116.74 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

