Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

