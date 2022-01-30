Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,056.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

