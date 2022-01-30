Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,016 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

