Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,543,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,021,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

