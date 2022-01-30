Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Buys 19,528 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy bought 19,528 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACK stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

