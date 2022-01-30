Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.27.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

