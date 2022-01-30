Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.27. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

