MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 698,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

