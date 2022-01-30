Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $400.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

