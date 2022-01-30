Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

HIE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 59,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

