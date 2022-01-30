Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.56. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 5,676 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.