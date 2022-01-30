Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,500 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

