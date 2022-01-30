Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,583 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 54,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,769 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.