Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $808,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

FHN stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

