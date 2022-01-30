Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE JHG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.