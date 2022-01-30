Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 9,300 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

