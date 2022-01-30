Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.01. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 8,185 shares.

The company has a market cap of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

