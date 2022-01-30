MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.05 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $591,262.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.