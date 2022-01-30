Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,555,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 2,606,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,477. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

